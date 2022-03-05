Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$45.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$34.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

