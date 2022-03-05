Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €117.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €117.00 ($131.46) price target by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €84.91 and a 200 day moving average of €88.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.