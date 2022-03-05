Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.53. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

