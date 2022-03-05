Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.53. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($82.56).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.