Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €111.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.78 ($110.99).

Shares of ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a 50-day moving average of €64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

