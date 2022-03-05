Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($75.28).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €42.45 ($47.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Covestro has a one year low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a one year high of €61.92 ($69.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.