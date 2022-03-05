Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) vs. Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Head to Head Comparison

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 728.30 -$52.41 million ($3.85) -5.29 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 7.41 $89.60 million $0.91 96.91

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -40.15% -35.78% Neurocrine Biosciences 7.90% 6.89% 4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 10 0 2.50

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.25%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $110.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.