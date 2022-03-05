Comparing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CI&T and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Perion Network has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.59%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CI&T.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 13.24 $24.76 million N/A N/A Perion Network $478.50 million 1.49 $38.71 million $1.00 20.34

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 8.09% 12.35% 7.88%

Summary

Perion Network beats CI&T on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

