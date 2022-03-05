Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Canfor has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

