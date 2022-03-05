Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$62.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

