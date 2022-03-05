Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 835.00 at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from 883.00 to 835.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $923.83.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.