Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.