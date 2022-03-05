Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.
Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $34.96.
About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
