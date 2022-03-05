Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Boosted by Analyst

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31).
NERV stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
