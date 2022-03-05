Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Boosted by Analyst

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NERV stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

