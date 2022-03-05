Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

