Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroGen in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

