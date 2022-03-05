UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for UWM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

UWMC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 471,776 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

