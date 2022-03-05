Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Thor Industries stock opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

