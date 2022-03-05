Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

