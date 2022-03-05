Berenberg Bank Lowers ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 2,700.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF stock opened at $360.94 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.87.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.