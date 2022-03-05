Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “
POFCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.
