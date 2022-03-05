Berenberg Bank Lowers ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 2,700.00

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF stock opened at $360.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.87. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.