Morgan Stanley Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 880

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($11.81) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 890 ($11.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $602.50.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.