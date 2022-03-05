Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $163.56

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.56 and traded as low as $144.56. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $146.58, with a volume of 454 shares traded.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($180.90) to €160.00 ($179.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($198.88) to €174.00 ($195.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.