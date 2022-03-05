Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.75. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.97) to GBX 227 ($3.05) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
