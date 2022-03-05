Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

