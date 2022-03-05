Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:DLTNF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
