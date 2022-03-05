CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.24 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 870,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 647,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

