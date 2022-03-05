Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the January 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of CHY stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
