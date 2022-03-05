Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the January 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

