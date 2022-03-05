WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.33

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as low as $43.12. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 109,538 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

