BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $2.09. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 31,312 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

