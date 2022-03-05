Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
TCYSF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Tecsys has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.23.
TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.
