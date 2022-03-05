Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.06.

MEG opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

