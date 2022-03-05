Barclays Raises VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €250.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €235.00 ($264.04) to €250.00 ($280.90) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VGP from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.00.

Get VGP alerts:

VGPBF stock opened at $236.15 on Tuesday. VGP has a 12 month low of $201.20 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.48.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.