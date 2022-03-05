Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €90.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

ZLNDY stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.45. Zalando has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

