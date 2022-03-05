Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

