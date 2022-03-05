JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.85.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

