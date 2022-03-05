Critical Review: LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiveXLive Media and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 968.38%. Portillos has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.26%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Portillos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Portillos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.94 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.28 Portillos $455.47 million 1.82 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Summary

Portillos beats LiveXLive Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveXLive Media (Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

