The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

