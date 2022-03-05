Teladoc Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

