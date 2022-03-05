William Blair Weighs in on Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

