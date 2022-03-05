Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Signify Health stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.