American Well Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Well in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Well by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 711,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,590 shares of company stock worth $3,156,465 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.