Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. UBS Group cut their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.08.

Get Atos alerts:

AEXAY stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Atos has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.