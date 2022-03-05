Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. UBS Group cut their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.08.

AEXAY stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Atos has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

About Atos (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.