George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$177.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$171.00 to C$177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$148.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.32. The company has a market cap of C$21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$99.23 and a 12 month high of C$150.63.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

