CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.29.

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.89. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

