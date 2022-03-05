Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 95.27. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.85%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy

