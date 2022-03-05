Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 million, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -272.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

