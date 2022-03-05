DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.