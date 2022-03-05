Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

