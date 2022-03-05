Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.