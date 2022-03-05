Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.93 and traded as high as C$3.88. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 1,466,461 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.55.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$590.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.