Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $57.71 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.