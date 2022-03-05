Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $57.71 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.